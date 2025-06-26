Skin Deep: Source Code release

Skin Deep is currently discounted in the Steam Summer Sale 2025! Nab it for yourself, nab it for a friend, help spread the word 🙏🙏🙏

Happy to announce the source code for Skin Deep is available here:

https://github.com/blendogames/SkinDeep

What is this?

This the engine source code for our game Skin Deep. The underlying engine is idTech4 (otherwise known as the Doom 3 engine), and we used the source port Dhewm3 as our starting foundation.

Like idTech4, the Skin Deep source code is released under the GPL license. This basically means you are free to use the source code for personal or commercial purposes, with the caveat that you publicly release any source code changes you make.

However: please note that Skin Deep’s assets (art, models, textures, audio, levels, etc.) are not open-source and are not to be redistributed.

The original idTech4 was made in 2004, so we had to implement a lot of things that were now expected in a modern 2025 game. It was a lot of work!

Gameplay in Skin Deep is quite different from Doom 3, so the gameplay code likewise has a large amount of additions and changes.

What’s it written in?

The source code is written in C++. We used Visual Studio 2022 during development.

This writeup by Fabien Sanglard is a great overview of idTech4’s engine architecture.

Who worked on this?

A lot of hands touched Skin Deep. The folks who touched code were:

Enjoy the Skin Deep source code!

