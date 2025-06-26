Skin Deep: Source Code release

Happy to announce the source code for Skin Deep is available here:
https://github.com/blendogames/SkinDeep

What is this?

This the engine source code for our game Skin Deep. The underlying engine is idTech4 (otherwise known as the Doom 3 engine), and we used the source port Dhewm3 as our starting foundation.

What’s it written in?

The source code is written in C++. We used Visual Studio 2022 during development.

This writeup by Fabien Sanglard is a great overview of idTech4’s engine architecture.

Who worked on this?

A lot of hands touched Skin Deep. The folks who touched code were:

Enjoy the Skin Deep source code!
